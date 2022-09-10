Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Down to $19.80

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $18.30. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 83,044 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $3,069,172.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,032,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,582,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $237,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

