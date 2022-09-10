Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Given New €53.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Societe Generale from €51.00 ($52.04) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Boiron Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BOIRF opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41. Boiron has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $52.00.
About Boiron
