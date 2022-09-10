Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Given New €53.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Societe Generale from €51.00 ($52.04) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boiron Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BOIRF opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41. Boiron has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

About Boiron

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary, proprietary, branded homeopathic medicines. Its branded homeopathic medicines include Oscillococcinum to treat influenza symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; and Sédatif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders.

