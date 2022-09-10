Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Major Shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $135,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.47. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $37.42.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.
Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.
