Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target Raised to €190.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €180.00 ($183.67) to €190.00 ($193.88) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.57.
Hannover Rück Price Performance
Shares of HVRRY opened at $79.80 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.78.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
