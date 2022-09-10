United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $311.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 9,444.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

