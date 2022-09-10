Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Major Shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc Acquires 600,000 Shares of Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,581,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,731.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Opportunity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 1,218 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $3,641.82.

On Friday, August 12th, Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 1,123,021 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $3,346,602.58.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 20.9 %

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 174,974 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 189,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

