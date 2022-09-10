AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 36,680 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $4,358,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200,482 shares in the company, valued at $855,633,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average is $115.59.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 491.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

