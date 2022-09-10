AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 36,680 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $4,358,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200,482 shares in the company, valued at $855,633,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AutoNation Stock Performance
Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average is $115.59.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
