Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FWONK. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.20.

Formula One Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $65.47 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 739.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

