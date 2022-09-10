United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $223.48 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,724. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

