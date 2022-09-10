Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,282,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $93.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.24 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,508.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,326,000 after buying an additional 1,321,093 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after buying an additional 969,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after buying an additional 635,049 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.