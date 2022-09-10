System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Director Christopher Stephen Phillips Sells 1,296,200 Shares of Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,672,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,725,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Stephen Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 23,842 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $276,805.62.

On Friday, August 26th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 80,584 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $896,094.08.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 52,749 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $582,348.96.

On Friday, August 19th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00.

System1 Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SST opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. System1, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of System1 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SST. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of System1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in System1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in System1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About System1

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Featured Stories

