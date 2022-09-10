Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fortis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after purchasing an additional 387,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,152,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

