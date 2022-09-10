Fortis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 138.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AL opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -64.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

