Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 352 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,179,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $491.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $497.20.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

