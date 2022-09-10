Fortis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,451 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $97.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $99.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,980,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,858 shares of company stock worth $16,335,854. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

