Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $14.82 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,851 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $14,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $90.41 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

