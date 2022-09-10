Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 74,229 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,229 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $32,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 140,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 74,590 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 8,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $129.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.29. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Cowen lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

