Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Grows Stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,704 shares during the period. Rapid Micro Biosystems makes up 3.5% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Rapid Micro Biosystems worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPID. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter worth $72,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 65.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $22.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rapid Micro Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

