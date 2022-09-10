Citigroup Trims American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Target Price to $10.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $10.69 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.