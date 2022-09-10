Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 826 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $261.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $298.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

