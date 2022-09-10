Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 39.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Asana stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asana has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 183.36%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.