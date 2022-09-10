Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IDN opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

