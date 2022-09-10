Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38. Cloudflare has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,694 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

