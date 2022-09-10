Bank of America Boosts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $175.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.06.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,258 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.