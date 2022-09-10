Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Lowered to $64.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $52.04 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.88.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

