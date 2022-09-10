LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.
LTC Properties Trading Up 0.8 %
LTC opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 27.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,949,000 after purchasing an additional 755,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $10,505,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $9,948,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 184.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 136,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
