NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $31.30

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $41.10 to $31.30 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. HSBC upped their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

NIO opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. NIO has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NIO by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NIO by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,413.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 307,863 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. 31.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.