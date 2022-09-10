Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oasis Petroleum Stock Performance
NYSE OAS opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34.
Oasis Petroleum Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.