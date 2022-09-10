StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.75. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 58,276 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Orion Group by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,319 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Articles

