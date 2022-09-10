NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $42.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 119.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Nomura dropped their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

NIO Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NIO stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.96. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIO will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 557.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 704.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

