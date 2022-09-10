Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Saga Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SGA opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

