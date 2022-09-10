ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of ONEOK worth $37,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

