Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 126,233 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,233 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $39,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,085,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,884 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.77. The company has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

