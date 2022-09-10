Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,557.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,557.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,981.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,898.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,054.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Booking will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,994,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,550,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

