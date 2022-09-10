Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,530.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,530 ($18.49) and last traded at GBX 1,678 ($20.28), with a volume of 6013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,672 ($20.20).

Morgan Sindall Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £788.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,835.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,042.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Kathy Quashie purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,847 ($22.32) per share, for a total transaction of £8,311.50 ($10,042.90).

(Get Rating)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.