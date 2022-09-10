Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $75.53 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.5% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $75,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 128.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,639,000 after acquiring an additional 242,600 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 80,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $166.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.51. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

