Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $255.00

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 255 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.09), with a volume of 257194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.15).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on shares of Kape Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 283.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 329.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £913.77 million and a PE ratio of 3,250.00.

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

