Truist Financial Downgrades Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Hold

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $159.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

About Freshpet

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.