Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $248.00

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 248 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 253.10 ($3.06), with a volume of 1133069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.40 ($3.11).

A number of research firms recently commented on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 424.63 ($5.13).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 271.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 309.04. The company has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 424.75.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

