UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 680 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($6.89) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 640.73 ($7.74).

HSBC Stock Down 0.1 %

HSBA opened at GBX 525 ($6.34) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The stock has a market cap of £104.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 530.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 519.52.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 34,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

