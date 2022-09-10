First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Price Up 2.4%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.65 and last traded at C$21.63. Approximately 139,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,417,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.76.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.0099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

