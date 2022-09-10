Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $49,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

UNP opened at $231.88 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.77. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

