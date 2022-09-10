The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Raised by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Williams Companies worth $40,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 371,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after buying an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 938,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 16,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

