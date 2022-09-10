Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,004,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,774,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,446,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,192,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,941,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17.

