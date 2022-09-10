UBS Group AG Purchases 17,906 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.02% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $517,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,790,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after acquiring an additional 427,451 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,209.8% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 374,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 363,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $145.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.98. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

