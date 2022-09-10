UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,832,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,374 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.52% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $763,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $354.66 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.55 and a 200 day moving average of $366.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

