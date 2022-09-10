Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 54,710 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.7% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $63,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,853,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 686.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 116,879 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.4 %

COP stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.11. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.



