Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Shares Down 8%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.22 and last traded at C$4.24. 138,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 746,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.
Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.13.
The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.48.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
