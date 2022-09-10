Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.66

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRTGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 22359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $797.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $101,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

