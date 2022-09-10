ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.52

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 2320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 811.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

